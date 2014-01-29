McNeese baseball places three on preseason all-SLC team

The McNeese State baseball team has stepped back out on to Cowboy Diamond after a tough ending to the 2013 season.

"Baseball's always been a very streaky sport. Our bad streak was towards the end, and there's really nothing you can do about that, except have that motivate us for this year."

And that's exactly what it did. Cowboys have more of a reason this year to show what they're made of.

"We've got a lot of seniors this year, so with seniors some experience, and I think we'll all be ready for February 14th, we're really excited."

But the biggest difference from last year, is the new coaching staff, 2014 will be the season that head coach Justin Hill makes his debut.

"From Day 1 that we've been here, they've done a really good job of trying to soak in the information that we've tried to do. They come to play everyday, which as a coach, that's all you can really ask for."

And to top it all off, three players were selected first team all-conference, Wednesday morning.

"I's an honor to get that, at least some people looking out for how you did last year. Hopefully I can live up to it and do well this year and be a part of that all-conference team."

"It's just something like that doesn't happen very often, so as a sophomore, it's an honor, but we gotta keep my eyes on the season, and focus on what we gotta get done."

But more than anything, the Cowboys are just ready to get out on the field for their first game.

"It's my last year playing, so you know, I don't know, I'm excited."

"It's certainly exciting, you know, it was fun when we started in the fall, you know, but we're ready to see somebody in a different uniform here."