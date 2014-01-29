SOWELA announces Women's Entrepreneurial Center Series - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SOWELA announces Women's Entrepreneurial Center Series

(Source: SOWELA) (Source: SOWELA)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

SOWELA Technical Community College has announced the following series of lectures and presentations as part of the Women's Entrepreneurial Center Series.

All classes are free and open to the public. Classes will be held at the SOWELA campus in Lake Charles.

Feb. 4, 6-7:30 p.m.: Business Startup Essentials.

Feb. 11, 6-7:30 p.m.: Business Funding.

Feb. 18, 6-7:30 p.m.: Running Your Own Business.

Feb. 25, 6-7:30 p.m.: Business Advertising and Marketing.

March 11, 6-7:30 p.m.: Mitigating Business Risks.

March 18, 6-7:30 p.m.: Business Contracts.

March 25, 6-7:30 p.m.: Business Branding and IT Essentials.

Pre-registration is encouraged, as seating is limited. To reserve a seat, call 337-421-6964 or email rosemary.august@sowela.edu.

