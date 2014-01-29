Hobo Hotel seeking donations for art auction

Hobo Hotel for Cats and Kittens is seeking artwork for their upcoming Sweet Art silent auction, set for February 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum.

Admission to the event is free, and proceeds will benefit the shelter's "residents."

Items being sought include paintings, prints, framed photography, handmade pottery, handmade crafts, jewelry and woodwork. The deadline to enter a piece of art is February 7.

Other items that will be sold include desserts, such as cakes, pies and cookie trays from local bakeries and home bakers.

Hobo Hotel is a local non-profit rescue group. For more information, email hobohotelnews@yahoo.com, call 439-2428 or visit http://www.hobohotelforcats.com/.