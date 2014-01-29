Choupique Road closed Feb. 3 to June 2

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Division of Engineering and Public Works has announced that Choupique Road will be closed from 7 a.m. on February 3 to 5 p.m. on June 2.

The closure is required to replace the bridge.

Alternate routes include Hwy 27, Ellis Moss Road and Hwy 108.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.