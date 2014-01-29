Calcasieu libraries announce programs for Feb. 2-8

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following activities set for February 2-8:

Programs for adults:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Valentine Fun – Couples Game: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8. Couples will play a fun game of question and answer. Registration is required.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Internet Basics: 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 3. Adults will cover such Internet basics as searching and safety, with hands on practice. Registration is required.

Tech Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 4. Best Buy staff will team up with Library staff to assist those who want to learn to use their digital devices.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 4. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Computer Basics: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6. Adults will little to no computer experience will cover basics such as keyboard and mouse skills and how to navigate a computer desktop. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Maker Hours: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

It's In the Box: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 6. Adults will decorate a custom box and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Start the New Year with a New Job: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 4. Attendees will learn more about how to land one of the thousands of new industry jobs coming to Southwest Louisiana. Participants will receive a resource guide and information on the 6 steps to industry employment.

Recycled Charm Bracelets: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6. Adults will create charm bracelets using recycled jewelry. Please bring any piece of jewelry that you want to make into a charm. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, February 3. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Adult Book Discussion: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4. Adults will discuss "Safe Haven" by Nicholas Sparks.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Book Discussion for Adults: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4. Adults will discuss "The Art of Hearing Heartbeats" by Jan-Philipp Sendker.

Book Folding for Valentines: 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 7. Adults will be led as a group in the steps needed to re-purpose old books into Valentine's gifts for their loved ones. Registration is required.

Southwest Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Library, 411 Pujo Street, 721-7110

Stories in Time - Reminiscent Readings: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 4. Genealogy staff will read entries from the 2012 Reminiscent Writing contest and will announce winners of the 2013 contest.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Mini Hearts: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5. Adults will listen to a book talk, decorate a mini heart cake, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Movie Matinee: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6. Adults will watch a movie and enjoy a snack. Registration is required.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, February 3. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 5. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 7. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

YA Film Making- Part One: 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 3. Teens will write, act, direct, and edit a film in this three part program. Registration is required.

Teen Writer's Group: 4:30 p.m., Monday, February 3. Teens who love writing will share writing tips and tricks with other teens. Registration is required.

YA Film Making- Part Two: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4. Teens will write, act, direct, and edit a film in this three part program. Registration is required.

Gamer's Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6. Teens who love game playing and creating will meet to test their abilities. The club meets on the first Thursday of each month. Registration is required.

Teen Advisory Board: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8. The Central Library TAB group will help choose library YA programs, plan new clubs/groups, and give their opinion on what is popular with teens in the community. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Animation Club: 3:30 p.m., Friday, February 7. Teens will broaden their knowledge and understanding of Asian cultures and traditions while enjoying Anime movies.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Blind Date with a Book: 9:00 a.m., Friday, February 7. Teens will celebrate Valentine's Day by choosing a good book to curl up with.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Book Talk – "The Hunger Games": 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6. Teens will discuss "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Teen Advisory Board: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8. The Moss Bluff TAB Group (grades 6-12) will meet to discuss and plan programs for the library.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 5. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 5.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 3.

Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 4. The SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their handler.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Friends: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4. Tweens (grades 3-5) will listen to a book talk, make friendship bracelets, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 5.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Lego Program for Families: 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 3. Families will build creations with Lego bricks.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 6.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5.

Story Time: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 5.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5.

Ravenous Readers Book Club: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6. Children will discuss "Crispin: The Cross of Lead" by Avi. The next book club selection "Shiloh" will be handed out.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

The Coolest Valentine: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4. Tweens (grades 3-5) will listen to a book talk and create a monster valentine. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Family Story Time: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, February 2.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 3.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 6.

For a complete listing of library programs or to register for a program, please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.