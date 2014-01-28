With blood in urgent need, donation center open Wednesday

LifeShare will open its donation center at 214 Dr. Michael DeBakey Dr. in Lake Charles from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

There is an urgent need for blood donors to lift the supply after donations dropped due to weather-related closures and cancellations the last two weeks.

A steep drop in donations during the winter holidays and flu season coupled with donation center closures and blood drive cancellations due to the icy road conditions has created an immediate need for blood donations of all types.

LifeShare Blood Centers has extended hours and scheduled additional drives in parts of the region where road travel has not been affected by the weather.

At this time, the blood supply level for the region is at an unstable or low level, depending on the blood type necessitating increased donations from blood donors of all types to continue meeting patient needs.

For additional information, go to www.lifeshare.org or call 800-256-4932.