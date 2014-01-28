Crime Roundup: Sex offender arrested in Sulphur

A 39-year-old Sulphur man has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Andrew Marras IV was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at a home on Mary Street in Lake Charles Monday morning.

Bond for Marras, who was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2000 and failure to register in 2010 and 2011, was set at $15,000.

Lake Charles man facing multiple charges

A 27-year-old Lake Charles man is facing numerous drug charges, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Cory J. Washington was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at a home on East Gauthier Road Monday afternoon.

Washington has been charged with six counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a weapon in presence of drugs.

Bond was set at $130,500.

Crowley man charged with attempted murder

A 29-year-old Crowley man has been charged with four-counts of attempted first-degree murder, authorities said.

Crowley Police Chief K.P. Gibson said Brenton Scott was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in connection with a Monday morning shooting.

"Officers responded to the 100 block of Rhone Village regarding shots being fired," Gibson said in a news release. "The investigation on scene revealed that an individual drove by the residence and fired multiple shots into the residence which was occupied by four people. The suspect then fled the scene. No one was injured in the shooting."

Bond was set at $125,000.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert Lamar Green, 17, Lake Charles: three counts of possession of stolen things, two counts of aggravated burglary, theft of firearm. Bond: $35,000.

• David Wayne Ross, 37, Lake Charles: five counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft over $500, three counts of theft under $500. Bond: $32,000.

• Howard Christian Jones, 29, Lake Charles: simple robbery, simple battery, aggravated assault, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, no driver's license, no insurance. Bond: $29,000.

• John Allen Davis, 31, Lake Charles: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen firearms, resisting an officer. Bond: $25,500.

• Jordan Lee Benoit, 23, Lake Charles: domestic abuse battery strangulation, three counts of cruelty to juveniles, two counts of direct contempt of court. Bond: $16,000.

