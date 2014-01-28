1,481 Beauregard Electric customers without power in DeRidder-Dry Creek area

Jazz music has been a staple of Louisiana's culture for many years, and you can help celebrate it this weekend. The Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Saturday, June 23rd. Jazz in the Arts is hosting a free jazz workshop before the festival starting at 9, and Jazz After Dark will follow the festival at 7 p.m. Musician Mickey Smith Junior, with be performing at the event. Mickey Smith Jr. said in a statem...