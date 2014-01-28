1,481 Beauregard Electric customers without power - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

1,481 Beauregard Electric customers without power in DeRidder-Dry Creek area

About 1,481 Beauregard Electric customers without power in DeRidder-Dry Creek area.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 EB near Welsh due to accident

    TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 EB near Welsh due to accident

    Saturday, June 23 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-06-23 16:18:23 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    I-10 EB is blocked near Welsh due to a vehicle accident. Please take an alternate route. 7News will update the story as information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    I-10 EB is blocked near Welsh due to a vehicle accident. Please take an alternate route. 7News will update the story as information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Motorcyclist dies in Calcasieu Parish crash

    Motorcyclist dies in Calcasieu Parish crash

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:21:34 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)

    A Moss Bluff man died this evening after a vehicle accident, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police. Investigations revealed a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Hannah Borill, 22, of Westlake, was traveling north on Luke Powers Road and stopped at the stop sign at La. 3059. The Civic then traveled into the path of a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling east on La. 3059, according to Anderson.  The operator of the motorcycle, Peter McCarthy, 29, "la...

    More >>

    A Moss Bluff man died this evening after a vehicle accident, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police. Investigations revealed a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Hannah Borill, 22, of Westlake, was traveling north on Luke Powers Road and stopped at the stop sign at La. 3059. The Civic then traveled into the path of a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling east on La. 3059, according to Anderson.  The operator of the motorcycle, Peter McCarthy, 29, "la...

    More >>

  • KPLC general manager and photographer impress with Ryan Street tap-off

    KPLC general manager and photographer impress with Ryan Street tap-off

    Saturday, June 23 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-06-23 13:06:06 GMT

    There was much excitement around KPLC today as Vice President/General Manager John Ware duked it out in a tap dancing battle with Antoine Aaron, KPLC photographer. John is participating in the 2018 Mad Hot Ballroom dance competition alongside partner Gambrelle DiGiglia on August 4. The competition raises funds for The Whistle Stop's dancing classrooms and DanceSport program. Since John and Gambrelle's Facebook page reached 400 likes, John...

    More >>

    There was much excitement around KPLC today as Vice President/General Manager John Ware duked it out in a tap dancing battle with Antoine Aaron, KPLC photographer. John is participating in the 2018 Mad Hot Ballroom dance competition alongside partner Gambrelle DiGiglia on August 4. The competition raises funds for The Whistle Stop's dancing classrooms and DanceSport program. Since John and Gambrelle's Facebook page reached 400 likes, John...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly