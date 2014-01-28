About 1,481 Beauregard Electric customers without power in DeRidder-Dry Creek area.
I-10 EB is blocked near Welsh due to a vehicle accident. Please take an alternate route. 7News will update the story as information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
I-10 EB is blocked near Welsh due to a vehicle accident. Please take an alternate route. 7News will update the story as information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A Moss Bluff man died this evening after a vehicle accident, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police. Investigations revealed a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Hannah Borill, 22, of Westlake, was traveling north on Luke Powers Road and stopped at the stop sign at La. 3059. The Civic then traveled into the path of a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling east on La. 3059, according to Anderson. The operator of the motorcycle, Peter McCarthy, 29, "la...More >>
A Moss Bluff man died this evening after a vehicle accident, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police. Investigations revealed a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Hannah Borill, 22, of Westlake, was traveling north on Luke Powers Road and stopped at the stop sign at La. 3059. The Civic then traveled into the path of a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling east on La. 3059, according to Anderson. The operator of the motorcycle, Peter McCarthy, 29, "la...More >>
There was much excitement around KPLC today as Vice President/General Manager John Ware duked it out in a tap dancing battle with Antoine Aaron, KPLC photographer. John is participating in the 2018 Mad Hot Ballroom dance competition alongside partner Gambrelle DiGiglia on August 4. The competition raises funds for The Whistle Stop's dancing classrooms and DanceSport program. Since John and Gambrelle's Facebook page reached 400 likes, John...More >>
There was much excitement around KPLC today as Vice President/General Manager John Ware duked it out in a tap dancing battle with Antoine Aaron, KPLC photographer. John is participating in the 2018 Mad Hot Ballroom dance competition alongside partner Gambrelle DiGiglia on August 4. The competition raises funds for The Whistle Stop's dancing classrooms and DanceSport program. Since John and Gambrelle's Facebook page reached 400 likes, John...More >>
Jazz music has been a staple of Louisiana's culture for many years, and you can help celebrate it this weekend. The Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Saturday, June 23rd. Jazz in the Arts is hosting a free jazz workshop before the festival starting at 9, and Jazz After Dark will follow the festival at 7 p.m. Musician Mickey Smith Junior, with be performing at the event. Mickey Smith Jr. said in a statem...More >>
Jazz music has been a staple of Louisiana's culture for many years, and you can help celebrate it this weekend. The Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Saturday, June 23rd. Jazz in the Arts is hosting a free jazz workshop before the festival starting at 9, and Jazz After Dark will follow the festival at 7 p.m. Musician Mickey Smith Junior, with be performing at the event. Mickey Smith Jr. said in a statem...More >>
Last October Louisiana lost a hidden gem---Hodges Gardens. The state couldn't fund the park anymore, and with no one willing to step in and keep it running, it finally closed down. But a local art exhibit in Leesville wants to preserve the garden's memory and inspire someone to consider opening it again. On the walls of Gallery One Ellleven you'll find the beauty of Hodges Gardens. Last summer Jerry Keeton decided he wanted to create water color painti...More >>
Last October Louisiana lost a hidden gem---Hodges Gardens. The state couldn't fund the park anymore, and with no one willing to step in and keep it running, it finally closed down. But a local art exhibit in Leesville wants to preserve the garden's memory and inspire someone to consider opening it again. On the walls of Gallery One Ellleven you'll find the beauty of Hodges Gardens. Last summer Jerry Keeton decided he wanted to create water color painti...More >>