Warming center to open in Lake Charles at 9 a.m.

A warming center is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. at the Purple Heart Memorial Recreation Center in Lake Charles, according to Mayor Randy Roach. The facility is located near Chennault International Airport on the east side of town.

Joe Johnson with American Red Cross of Southwest says people who use the center will need to bring their own bedding, blankets, comfort items, food, and prescription medication.

Lake Charles Purple Heart Memorial Recreation Center

4305 Avenue H

Lake Charles, LA 70615

(337) 491-1277

