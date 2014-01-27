Cameron man sentenced in Texas bank robbery

A Cameron man has been sentenced in connection with the robbery of the Capital One Bank located on 16th St. in Orange, Texas.



On August 28, 2013, Allen Keith Miller, 50, of Cameron, pleaded guilty to bank robbery. On January 24, 2014, Miller was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

According to U.S. Attorney John M. Bales, Miller entered the bank wearing a blonde wig, a baseball cap, a long-sleeved shirt, tan pants and a black knee brace. He then approached a bank teller and presented a hand-written note advising that the bank was being robbed.

"Miller advised that he was armed, although a weapon was not displayed," said Bales in a news release. "Media outlets broadcast footage of the bank robbery, and Miller was identified by citizens. Miller was stopped by law enforcement officers in Louisiana, at which time items from the robbery, including the wig, baseball cap, clothing, and knee brace, were located in Miller's vehicle."

Miller was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 11, 2013, and charged with bank robbery.

Miller has been ordered to pay $963 in restitution.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Orange Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Craft.

