Cameron man sentenced in Texas bank robbery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cameron man sentenced in Texas bank robbery

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

A Cameron man has been sentenced in connection with the robbery of the Capital One Bank located on 16th St. in Orange, Texas. 

On August 28, 2013, Allen Keith Miller, 50, of Cameron, pleaded guilty to bank robbery. On January 24, 2014, Miller was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

According to U.S. Attorney John M. Bales, Miller entered the bank wearing a blonde wig, a baseball cap, a long-sleeved shirt, tan pants and a black knee brace. He then approached a bank teller and presented a hand-written note advising that the bank was being robbed. 

"Miller advised that he was armed, although a weapon was not displayed," said Bales in a news release. "Media outlets broadcast footage of the bank robbery, and Miller was identified by citizens. Miller was stopped by law enforcement officers in Louisiana, at which time items from the robbery, including the wig, baseball cap, clothing, and knee brace, were located in Miller's vehicle."

Miller was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 11, 2013, and charged with bank robbery.   

Miller has been ordered to pay $963 in restitution.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Orange Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Craft.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly