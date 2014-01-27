Crime Roundup: Westlake man accused of cruelty to a juvenile

An 18-year-old Westlake man has been charged with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Kody L. Ardoin was arrested Thursday.

"An investigation revealed Ardoin gave synthetic marijuana to a teenage family member," Myers said. "Detectives also discovered he abused the family member, as well as another teenage family member."

Bond was set at $100,000.

Lake Charles woman charged with assault, battery

An 18-year-old Lake Charles woman has been charged with aggravated assault, simple battery and criminal damage to property over $500, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Mary A. Simien was arrested Saturday morning following a incident at a home on Ace Street.

"Simien became agitated and began chasing the victim around the home with a knife and threatened to stab the victim," Myers said.

"Simien also ripped several items off of the walls of the home, including a natural gas powered wall heater, pulled kitchen drawers apart and shattered several pieces of dishware. When the victim attempted to restrain Simien, she struck him in the head."

Simien was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Lake Charles woman charged with domestic abuse battery

A 34-year-old Lake Charles woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after hitting a teenage family member, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Jennifer G. Jackson was arrested Wednesday.

"Deputies observed numerous bruises and marks on the victim," Myers said. "The investigation revealed that Jackson struck the victim with a belt several times on her legs. She also struck the victim numerous times with a closed fist and open hand."

