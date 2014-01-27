Additional arrest made in Rayne inmate escape

An additional arrest has been made in the escape and capture of Leroy Begnaud.

Begnaud had escaped from the City of Rayne Jail on January 23 and was captured on January 24. He was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshal's Violent Crimes Task Force in Lafayette.

On January 27, Marcie Walsh, 30, was also arrested in the case. She was charged with 1 count of Assisting Escape.

"Walsh is one of two individuals who assisted in the escape of Leroy Begnaud last week. More arrests are anticipated in this case," said Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly in a news release.

Walsh was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force Lafayette Division. She was arrested on a warrant by the Rayne Police.

