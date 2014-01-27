Cameron schools to close Tuesday and Wednesday

The following is a news release from the Cameron Parish School Board Superintendent Stephanie Rodrigue:

"Memos are going home with all Cameron Parish students today to inform parents that there will be no school on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the possibility of adverse driving and other conditions for busses, student drivers, parent drivers and employees.

School administrators began the process yesterday of reviewing and rescheduling this week's athletic and extra-curricular schedules and will inform students and parents of schedule changes at each individual school.

Any unforeseen changes to this plan will be announced via the media and other methods.

Advance notice is being provided to allow parents adequate time to make any necessary arrangements."

