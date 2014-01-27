McNeese Baseball gearing up for 2014 season

The Cowboys were back in the Diamond today as they gear up for their first game February 14. After a tough end to the 2013 season, the team is more motivated than ever to get back out there and play some ball. This year will also be the debut of new Head Coach Justin Hill, and he says the depth of this team is looking promising.

"I think we got a lot of guys that were obviously in the line up last year that have kind of solidified themselves a little bit, but there's still some jockeying for position. And I think we're going to have a lot of guys that are gonna rotate in and out this year, You know whether it be a lefty-righty match up, or rotating defense, we're gonna kinda let those roles evolve a little bit as the season goes." Coach Hill