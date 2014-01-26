Two structure fires rip through Lake Charles, displacing a famil - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two structure fires rip through Lake Charles, displacing a family and church

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Good Sunday evening, SWLA!

Gerron Jordan filling in for Lee Peck tonight.  Here's what we're working on for 7News Nightcast.

Two separate structure fires in Lake Charles today displace one family and destroys a decades old church.  We'll take you to both scenes in team coverage with KPLC's Monica Grimaldo and tell you how through the devastation, the victims are optimistic about moving forward.

After 30 years, the Pine Shadows Golf Course is closing at the end of the month.  KPLC's Haley Rush was at the course as local golf enthusiasts and regulars to the golf course said their goodbyes. 

Dozens of cats and cat lovers were in Vinton today for a cat show!  We'll show you the best of show and some of the winners in all of the categories.

The NFL Pro Bowl is underway in sunny Hawaii!  Weekend Sports Anchor Rebecca Cade will have highlights and a preview of next week's Super Bowl.

It was a beautiful day in southwest Louisiana today, but is another winter storm possible this week?  7Stormteam Meteorologist Zack Fradella will have that answer and much more in weather.

We hope you join us at 10 for 7News Nightcast.  Until then, we're always online at www.kplctv.com and on your mobile devices. 

-Gerron     

  Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT
    (Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT
    (Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

