LCFD responds to house fire in south Lake Charles

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire at a home on Bonito Dr. in south Lake Charles Sunday afternoon.

LCFD officials say that there weren't any human fatalities, but homeowners say at least one pet was lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We'll have more information in tonight's edition of 7 News Nightcast.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All Rights Reserved.