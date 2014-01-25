Police: Teacher brought marijuana-laced food to after-work potlu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police: Teacher brought marijuana-laced food to after-work potluck

Teresa Gilmete Badger, 47 Teresa Gilmete Badger, 47

By Ed Payne and Greg Morrison, CNN

(CNN) -- Police in Northern California have arrested an elementary schoolteacher after she allegedly brought marijuana-laced food to an after-hours employee potluck dinner.

Teresa Gilmete Badger, a 47-year-old teacher at Matthew Turner Elementary School in Benicia, was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of poisoning after a six-week-long investigation, said Lt. Frank Hartig of the Benicia Police Department.

After the late-November get-together in the Bay Area town, several people reported feeling ill, a police statement said.

"One of the partygoers was rushed to the hospital with severe reactions; she was hospitalized," Hartig told CNN affiliate KPIX. "The very next morning, another partygoer was taken to the hospital, because she continued to feel like she was under the influence of something."

At least one of the women tested positive for THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), the principal intoxicant in marijuana, police said.

A 15-year-old also got sick after someone at the party brought leftovers home, according to police.

During their investigation, police said they were told that Badger had "allegedly confessed her involvement to individuals who were also in attendance at the party."

She was arrested Friday and booked into Solano County Jail in Fairfield. Bail was set at $15,000.

Badger chose not to speak to arresting officers, Hartig said.

