Welsh Rotary Club donates educational materials to community - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Welsh Rotary Club donates educational materials to community

WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

Ijane'a Thibodeaux is only 10-years-old, but she's already teaching.

"I came to get books to teach my young brother and cousins, because they are in a very young grade and I am way older than them," said Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux is able to help her family members learn thanks to the Welsh Rotary Club.

"We have anything you could imagine," said Welsh Rotary Club member, Jim Wright. "We have math, language arts, fine arts, theatre, and music."

The International Orthodox Christian Charities organization donated the millions of dollars worth of textbooks.  The Welsh Rotary Club is in charge of the free distribution to anyone and everyone, even outside of Jefferson Davis Parish.

"Curriculums are very expensive so being able to have extra workbooks and flashcards is great," said homeschool teacher, Ashley Austine.

While the exact number or learning materials to giveaway is unknown, club officials said it's in the thousands.

And for Thibodeaux, she's proud of her hometown for helping those in need.    

"I am happy that they do this, because it is more easier for some parents that do not have that much money," said Thibodeaux.

And she said she's thankful for the club helping her so she can help her family.

"I want to teach my younger family, because I want them to be like me some day and make good grades and make honor roll and I want them to have a good future," said Thibodeaux.

Materials like workbooks and even software packages were given away.

Club officials said the hope is for the books to be used for things like classroom libraries and supplement materials.

More books will be given away in February.

For more information, click here.

