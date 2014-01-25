Consumers head to 23rd Annual Home Show this weekend

The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southwest Louisiana is hosting their 23rd Annual Home Show Saturday and Sunday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

Admission is $5 per person.

Children 12 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult.

The Home Builders Association of Southwest Louisiana is a nonprofit, professional organization that represents and serves builders in Southwest Louisiana involved in residential new construction, residential remodeling, commercial construction and land development activities; and associated member businesses and professionals engaged in activities related to the building industry. The Association is a chartered member of the Louisiana Home Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders.

For more information on the Home Show or the Home Builders Association of SWLA, visit www.hbaswla.org or contact Liz Trahan at 337-478-7893 or homebuildersla@bellsouth.net.

