Four First Place Finishes Highlights McNeese State Showing at Arkansas State Indoor Invite

JONESBORO, Arkansas – First place finishes by La'Shantena Rounds, Tristan Joynes, Cherby Laguerre and Ryan Holroyd in their respective events highlighted McNeese State's showing at Friday's Arkansas State Indoor Invitational.

Rounds won her second gold in as many weeks in the weight throw with a season-best mark of 66-1 that currently ranks 12th in the nation. She placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 43-3.25, just ahead of teammate RaKira Turner who finished fifth with a 42-10.25.

Laguerre won the men's 400 meters with a time of 48.97, just shades off his personal record. He was also sixth in the 200 meters with a time of 22.40 and ran a leg on the 4x400 meter relay squad that placed fourth with a time of 3:24.32.

Joynes clocked a personal record in the 55 meter hurdles with a 7.58 to take gold. He ran a 23.52 in the 200 meters.

Other top three finishes included Kartavius Hamilton with a second place finish in the long jump at 22-7; Jasmine Cornelius in the women's high jump at 5-4.25; Jasmine Webb, in competing for the first time this season, ran a 7.13 in the 55 meter dash for a third place finish and just .01 off the school record time. She also finished third in the 200 meters with a 25.55. Amy Talbot placed third in the 1-mile run with a time of 5:05.79; Jasmine George third in the 55 meter hurdles at 8.26; Courtnei Carter second in the women's triple jump at 37-5.25; and John Lemke third in the men's triple jump at 44-02.50.

Both McNeese teams will be back in action next Friday when it hosts the McNeese Indoor II.

Men Shot Put: 13. Matt Simmons, 46-10

Women Shot Put: 4. La'Shantena Rounds, 43-3.25; 5. RaKira Turner, 42-10.25 Men Triple Jump: 3. John Lemke, 44-02.5 Women Triple Jump: 2. Courtnei Carter, 37-05.25 Men Weight Throw: 18. Matt Simmons, 45-7.25; 22. Hiram Morales, 43-5.75 Women Weight Throw: 1. La'Shantena Rounds, 66-1; 10. RaKira Turner, 46-9 Men Long Jump: 2. Kartavius Hamilton, 22-7; 18. John Lemke 19-3.25 Women Long Jump: 4. Jasmine Cornelius, 17-2.25; 22. Simone Johnson, 13-8.75 Men Pole Vault: 14. Dakota Breaux, 14-6 Women Pole Vault: 6. Nicole Casper, 11-6.25 Men High Jump: 8. Jared Mack, 6-2 Women High Jump: 2. Jasmine Cornelius, 5-4.25; 10. Maya Tunwar, 5-2.25 Women 55m Dash: 3. Jasmine Webb, 7.13 Men 55m Hurdles: 1. Tristan Joynes, 7.58 Women 55m Hurdles: 3. Jasmine George, 8.26 Men 200m: 6. Cherby Laguerre, 22.40; 30. Tevon Remo, 23.16; 36. Zach Cart, 23.39; 37. DeMarcus Cobb, 23.44; 40. Tristan Joynes, 23.52 Women 200m: 3. Jasmine Webb, 25.55; 9. Meagan Moore, 26.00; 22. Jasmine George, 26.60; 26. Simone Johnson, 26.84; 42. Maya Tunwar, 28.27 Men 400m: 1. Cherby Laguerre, 48.97; 19. Cody Skarupa, 52.07; 25. Gary Blanchard, 52.80 Women 400m: 12. Meagan Moore, 1:01.07 Men 800m: 5. Oliver James, 1:38.36; 10. Alex Evans, 2:00.31; 22. Enrique Soto, 2:09.50; 25. Fisher Hamilton, 2:13.86 Women 800m: 10. Danielle Jones, 2:30.50; 17. Alison Smegal, 2:33.74 Men 1-Mile: 8. Enrique Soto, 4:36.72; 9. Fisher Hamilton, 4:37.82 Women 1-Mile: 3. Amy Talbot, 5:05.79; 12. Angelina Covington, 5:28.30; 15. Alison Smegal, 5:29.36; 17. Corissa Storms, 5:29.87; 18. Danielle Jones, 5:32.52 Men 3000m: 6. Brock Moreaux, 8:46.51 Men 5000m: 1. Ryan Holroyd, 15:16.73 Men Distance Medley: 4. 10:36.38 (James, Skarupa, Evans, Soto) Women Distance Medley: 4. 12:54.84 (Storms, Talbot, George, Covington) Men 4x400 Relay: 4. 3:24.32 (Skarupa, Laguerre, Blanchard, Remo)