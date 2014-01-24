Lake Charles Federal Judge summoned for open container violation

A Lake Charles Federal Judge has been issued a summons for an open container violation, city police said.

Corp. Larry Moss said District Judge Patti Minaldi was arrested near her home in connection with a Thursday afternoon incident.

"Officers were dispatched to the area of Country Club and Weaver roads in reference to a traffic complaint involving a white Ford Thunderbird," Moss said in a news release Friday night. "Officers located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop in a private driveway on Fairway Drive, which was later determined to be (Minaldi's) residence.

"Officers observed an open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle and placed her under arrest."

Minaldi is a District Judge for the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.



