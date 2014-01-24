200 accidents, 2 weather-related deaths in La.

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - At least two people have been killed and one person critically injured in weather-related traffic accidents along icy Interstate 10 in southern Louisiana, where state police say they have worked more than 200 accidents in the frigid weather.

State police Capt. Doug Cain urged people to stay off the roads if possible Friday. He said stretches of I-10 remained closed Friday afternoon as freezing precipitation fell. Among the closures was a stretch of I-10 westbound between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Some state lawmakers heading to the Capitol to hear the governor's budget recommendations Friday had to take back roads. And they wrapped up work quickly to head home before conditions worsened.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Bobby Jindal declared a state of emergency because of the frigid weather.

