Police investigate fatal crash near Jennings

Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 Westbound near Jennings at about 5:08 a.m. on Friday. The crash resulted in the death of a Jennings man.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1997 Dodge Avenger driven by 60-year-old Donald Wayne Fortner of Jennings was traveling west on I-10 when he lost control of the vehicle on an icy overpass.

The car crossed paths with an 18-wheeler driven by 42-year-old Quincy M. Lewis of Houston, Texas.

The Dodge was struck on the driver's side by the 18-wheeler, causing Fortner to sustain fatal injuries.

Lewis was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from each of the drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

