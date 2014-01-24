LSP: Winter driving conditions a factor in Calcasieu fatal crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSP: Winter driving conditions a factor in Calcasieu fatal crash

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 Eastbound near PPG Drive at about 1:54 a.m. on Friday. That crash claimed the life of one man and injured 3 others.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling east on I-10 when the driver lost control on an overpass, and the vehicle began to rotate before coming to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle and one passenger exited the vehicle. While standing outside of the truck, the driver was struck by an eastbound 18-wheeler, which also struck the F-150, which struck the passenger who exited the vehicle. The truck traveled through a guardrail onto the ground below the overpass. 

The driver sustained fatal injuries. His name is being withheld, pending notification of the next of kin. The passenger who exited the vehicle as well as two passengers who were still inside the vehicle were transported to local hospitals with moderate injuries.

The driver and passenger in the 18-wheeler were not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from each of the drivers and will be submitted for analysis. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

