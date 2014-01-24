Crime Roundup: Iowa man charged with third-offense DWI

A 37-year-old Moss Bluff man has been charged with third-offense DWI, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Eric Brandon Moss was arrested by state police Thursday morning near the intersection of Calcasieu and Opelousas streets in Lake Charles.

Bond is pending.

Westlake man charged with cruelty

An 18-year-old Westlake man has been charged with two counts of cruelty to juveniles, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Kody Ladelle Ardoin was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon.

Ardoin was also charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute and encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.

Bond is pending.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

James Craig Thomas, 28, Lake Charles: battery of an officer, resisting an officer by flight, drug possession. Bond $60,000.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Daniel Norred, 23, Bougalusa: drug possession, synthetic marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, improper display of plates, expired inspection sticker, switched license plate.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.