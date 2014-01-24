Duson girl safe after abduction, suspect still at large

A 3-year-old Duson girl is safe after being abducted by her father early Friday morning, state police said.

Ransom J. Taylor, 30, abducted Kailey Kristy Taylor sometime after midnight, state police said.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said that Kailey Taylor was safely recovered, but Ransom Taylor, of Lafayette, is still at large.

Ransom Taylor, 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and black boots. He has a scar over his left ear and two tattoos, a naked woman on his left bicep and the name Kristal on his right wrist.

Ransom Taylor was last seen driving a white 2000 Pontiac Bonneville with Louisiana license plate XHM 285.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.