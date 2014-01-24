A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Acadiana through early Friday evening. This is where precipitation mainly in the form of sleet and freezing is still occurring.

Since temperatures did not get above freezing Friday afternoon ice will remain a major problem on area roadways. Temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning will stay in the 20s and ice will linger or redevelop overnight.

Numerous traffic accidents have already occurred, and everyone is encouraged to stay off the roadways.

So far Friday, two fatalities have been reported due to icy roads, along with multiple other traffic accidents.

Do not venture out onto the roads today unless it is an absolute emergency.

Stay tuned to KPLC for the latest on this winter storm affecting all of Southwest Louisiana.

