Courtroom Roundup: Lake Charles man indicted on animal cruelty charge

A 20-year-old Lake Charles man has been indicted on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and theft of animals $500 to $1,500.

Tyler Scott Sanders was indicted Thursday by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury.

Sanders was arrested in December and has been accused of stealing and then abusing a pit-bull puppy, city police said.

"The arrest stems from an investigation that began when a puppy was stolen from a residence on Arkansas Street," Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said in a news release. "On Nov. 21, the puppy was recovered by Animal Services after receiving an injured animal call from a concerned mail carrier."

Sanders is being held on a $27,000 bond.

Kraus said the puppy had severe life-threatening injuries including broken bones, a fractured skull and multiple pellet gun wounds.

"The puppy, now known as Halo, is on the road to recovery but still suffers from limited mobility and vision," Kraus said.

Other Indictments

• Marcus Allen Chasson, 35: drug possession with intent to distribute.

• Timothy Wayne Phillips, 25: drug possession.

• Brandon Lee Sullivan, 32: creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

• Amber Marie Young, 23: drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of drug possession, possession of a weapon in presence of drugs.

• Noah Scott Hinton, 17: extortion, cyber stalking.

• Kato Jamal Harrison, 24: aggravated flight from officer; second-offense DWI.

• Raneka Dyetta Johnson, 33: possession of 400 or more grams of cocaine.

• Chance Wade Burnsworth, 29: creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory, drug manufacturing, two counts of drug possession.

• Melissa Jane Johnson Langley, 43: creation or operation of a illegal laboratory, drug manufacturing, two counts of drug possession.

• Shauna Gail Ellis, 35: principal to drug possession, principal to drug possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess or distribute drugs, conspiracy to distribute drugs, drug possession.

• Paul Fournet Pittman, 36: creation or operation of a illegal laboratory, drug production or manufacturing, two counts of drug possession, possession of a weapons by a felon.

• Joshua Lee Smola, 32: creation or operation of a illegal laboratory, drug production or manufacturing, two counts of drug possession.

• Holly Nicole Hines, 26: principal to drug distribution.

