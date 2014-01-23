Acadia Parish woman charged with 9 counts of forgery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Acadia Parish woman charged with 9 counts of forgery

Christina Meche. (Source: Crowley Police Department) Christina Meche. (Source: Crowley Police Department)
ACADIA PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An Estherwood woman has been charged with 9 counts of forgery, according to officials with the Crowley Police Department.

Crowley Police received a complaint from a local business stating that an employee had committed forgery on a business account.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the employee, who handled the funds for the business, had been involved in the criminal activity since the middle of 2013," said Crowley Police Chief K.P. Gibson in a news release.

The suspect, 44-year-old Christina Meche of Estherwood, was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Bond in the case was set at $180,000.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

