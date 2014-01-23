Land auction set for Saturday in Cameron Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Land auction set for Saturday in Cameron Parish

Sixty-four properties will be auctioned off Saturday in what Cameron Parish officials are calling the largest land acquisition movement in the parish's history. (Gerron Jordan / KPLC) Sixty-four properties will be auctioned off Saturday in what Cameron Parish officials are calling the largest land acquisition movement in the parish's history. (Gerron Jordan / KPLC)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Sixty-four properties will be auctioned off Saturday in what Cameron Parish officials are calling the largest land acquisition movement in the parish's history.

"We hope this will be one of our first steps out of recovery and into redevelopment" said Cameron Parish Administrator RyanBourriaque.

After hurricanes Rita and Ike destroyed a number of communities, residents didn't return and those properties were turned over to the Road Home program.

On Saturday, people will have the chance bid on the mostly residential properties.

"Most of these properties have had any structure completely demolished and there is either land or just a slab" Bourriaque said.

Bourriaque said while he can't predict the success of this weekend's auction, he said people have shown plenty of interest; some as far away as Missouri.

"Cameron is a special place" he said. "People want to be a part of that".

Saturday's auction begins at 10 a.m. in the Cameron Parish Police Jury's West Annex building.

Details on the auction and available property can be found here.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

