Not smart to snort 'Smarties'

Governor Bobby Jindal says he supports making medical marijuana available in Louisiana just as long as it's tightly controlled. What do you think? Let us know through the poll on our web site home page, or read more on Jindal's decision HERE.



Jeff Davis Parish voters will decide on a sales tax to fund the maintenance and operation of a new parish jail. We'll tell you what the tax proposal involves and when it will appear on the ballot.

Also today, it's a dangerous trend – kids and teens snorting "Smarties" -- yes, the candy. Doctors say it could cause serious health problems. Hear what they have to say at noon and you can read more HERE.

Plus, someone caught a police officer in the act – taking a photo while the officer was offering help to a homeless man. That officer has been getting a lot of attention ever since.

In weather, Ben tells me we can expect gusty winds and cloudy skies as a cold front comes through today. We may see a few showers by this afternoon, and by tonight, look for sharply colder temperatures along with the threat of a light wintry mix. Ben is saying it is possible to see sleet, freezing rain, even a bit of snow, but he stresses any precipitation will be very light. At this hour, it's still a bit tricky to say exactly what's going to happen. Look for the latest info during Ben's live, local forecast, and remember you can always access weather details HERE.

