Not smart to snort 'Smarties'

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Governor Bobby Jindal says he supports making medical marijuana available in Louisiana just as long as it's tightly controlled. What do you think? Let us know through the poll on our web site home page, or read more on Jindal's decision HERE.

Jeff Davis Parish voters will decide on a sales tax to fund the maintenance and operation of a new parish jail. We'll tell you what the tax proposal involves and when it will appear on the ballot.

Also today, it's a dangerous trend – kids and teens snorting "Smarties" -- yes, the candy. Doctors say it could cause serious health problems. Hear what they have to say at noon and you can read more HERE.

Plus, someone caught a police officer in the act – taking a photo while the officer was offering help to a homeless man. That officer has been getting a lot of attention ever since.

In weather, Ben tells me we can expect gusty winds and cloudy skies as a cold front comes through today. We may see a few showers by this afternoon, and by tonight, look for sharply colder temperatures along with the threat of a light wintry mix. Ben is saying it is possible to see sleet, freezing rain, even a bit of snow, but he stresses any precipitation will be very light. At this hour, it's still a bit tricky to say exactly what's going to happen. Look for the latest info during Ben's live, local forecast, and remember you can always access weather details HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this."
  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

