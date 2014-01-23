Update: Inmate who escaped from Rayne jail captured

Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said that an escaped inmate has been captured.

Stelly said 29-year-old LeRoy "Chip" Begnaud, a trustee, escaped from the City of Rayne Jail on Thursday. Begnaud was arrested without incident Friday night in Lafayette by the US Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force.

"Begnaud was a trustee, and in such a position, had authority to be out of a cell to assist with maintenance and cleaning around the station," Stelly said in a news release. "It is believed that Begnaud had assistance from an outside party with his escape."

