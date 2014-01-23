Winter Weather Advisory in effect

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of the KPLC viewing area effective from 6:00 p.m. this evening through Noon Friday.

An arctic cold front will push through the area today bringing increased rain chances along with a sharp drop in temperatures this evening with lows in the 20s and wind chill factors in the teens overnight tonight.

As temperatures fall below freezing after sunset this evening, the light rain is expected to linger and mix with light sleet, light freezing rain, or light snow.

A changeover to predominately sleet and snow is expected after midnight, ending late Friday morning.

Total accumulations of freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected to remain below ¼" mainly on grass areas.

Due to the prolonged freezing temperatures some accumulation on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses can be expected Friday morning.

Any ice accumulation will freeze onto bridges and overpasses overnight into Friday morning creating hazardous driving conditions.

Temperatures will warm to above freezing during the day Friday melting any accumulation that could occur.

Stay tuned to KPLC for the latest on this Winter Weather Advisory.

