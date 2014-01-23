Sheriff's deputy retires after almost 60 years of service - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's deputy retires after almost 60 years of service

 

Joe Sexton is wrapping up sixty years of military and law enforcement service at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.  His career started with the Marines in 1953.

 

"I was a military police officer," recalled Sexton.  "I was security at Lake Mead Naval Base in Las Vegas Nevada.  We built a base on Sunrise Mountain."

 

After the military, Joe joined the Lake Charles Police Department, serving for a while as a detective.

 

"That was a long time ago.  I was just waiting my time when I was on the detective division, to get back in my uniform.  That was my niche.  I wanted to be a uniformed officer."

 

Sexton will be missed in the civil division of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

 

"He's full of energy," said Commander Darrell Guillory.  "Even at the age of 80, Joe is full of energy.  He has more energy than some of the younger guys that we have here.  He always has a good story to tell you."

 

"It's the way you handle it," Sexton said.  "Just like you do in everyday life.  Just be yourself.  They know who you are, they know how to take you.  No surprises."

 

When Joe Sexton retires Friday, January 24, 2014, he will have served 58 and half years in a uniform.   He says he plans to do a lot of fishing.

 

