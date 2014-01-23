McNeese Football Adds Four Early Signees to 2014 Cowboys

By McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese State football head coach Matt Viator has announced the signing of four players to the 2014 football squad, three of those being transfers with another high school signee. All four are enrolled in classes at McNeese State and will participate in offseason and spring workouts.

The transfers include running backs Derrick Milton from Mississippi State and Nate Holmes from the University of Arkansas, and defensive end Brian Hine out of Cisco Junior College. Dominique Hill, a defensive back from Mansfield, signed with the Cowboys in December after obtaining his high school degree.

Milton, a 6-0, 210 pound native of Pineville, played two seasons with the Bulldogs and played in a total of 22 games. He carried the ball 47 times for 234 yards with four touchdowns during his stint. His best season came during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2010 when he rushed 34 times for 165 yards and a couple of scores.

In high school, he played three seasons at Pineville High before playing his senior year at Hargrave, Va., Military Academy and rushed for 740 yards on just 43 carries with 10 touchdowns. At Pineville, he ran for nearly 4,500 yards in the three seasons including 1,800 yards with 15 touchdowns as a junior to help him earn first team all-state honors.

Holmes, a 6-1, 180-pound native of Port Arthur, Texas and Memorial High School, played two seasons for the Razorbacks. He played in four games this past season and rushed the ball six times for 17 yards. In his freshman season, he appeared in nine games and rushed three times for 10 yards, returned two kickoffs for 38 yards and 11 punts for 70 yards.

His punt average of 6.36 yards per return ranked 10th in the SEC.

In high school, Holmes was considered one of the fastest athletes in the state of Texas and ranked as the No. 37 athlete in the country by 247Sports.com. A standout running back and receiver, Holmes helped Memorial HS make the longest playoff run in school history in 2011 as the program made an appearance in the state semifinals and finished with a 13-2 record. As a senior, he carried the ball 156 times for 1,382 yards and 15 touchdowns while also recording eight receptions for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Hine, a 6-1, 230 pound native of Austin, played two seasons at Cisco Junior College at linebacker. He'll play at the defensive end position for the Cowboys.

At Cisco, Hine recorded nearly 150 tackles with 12 sacks and a couple of fumble recoveries. He had 60 tackles and five sacks as a freshman and recorded 80 stops with seven sacks his sophomore season.

In high school, he earned first team all-state honors both his junior and senior seasons at Regents School of Austin, and was named to the All-Central Texas Team as a senior. He helped guide his team to a 13-1 record and a state championship his senior season.

Hill, a 5-foot-10, 180 pound defensive back, was able to sign with the Cowboys in December under a new NCAA rule that allows mid-year enrollees to sign scholarships before the Feb. 5 National Signing Day.

Hill earned first team All-District 1-3A honors both as a quarterback and a defensive back. He's expected to play cornerback for the Cowboys.