Sports Person of the Week - Allison Baggett - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sports Person of the Week - Allison Baggett

Our Sports Person of the Week is Mcneese Women's Basketball's Allison Baggett. The Iota native led the Cowgirls to wins over both Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Houston Baptist, earning her the honor of the Louisiana Player of the Week. Against the two, Baggett averaged 18.5 points per game, and shot over 46 % from behind the arc. Congratulations to our sports person of the week, Allison Baggett.

