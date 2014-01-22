LHSAA Basketball tournament, looking for Volunteers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LHSAA Basketball tournament, looking for Volunteers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Starting in March, Lake Charles will be the host of the LHSAA Boys and Girls basketball tournaments. Making it the first time in Louisiana history both tourney's have been at the same place.

"Its been a very long time since our area has actually crowned a basketball champion, we're looking forward to it. We're going to crown 14 champions over the course of two weeks here." -Eric Zartler (CVB Acting Sales Director)

But with all these teams, come the need for help. People around Lake Charles can volunteer to be ushers, hospitality, or...

"Team hosts. You know people to be the leis ion between the team and the community, a friendly voice on the phone to call and welcome to coach to Lake Charles, and find out what their itinerary is and every thing else, and just get them lined out before they arrive." -Zartler

Now hosts are needed the most for the tournament, but it does require a bit more of a time commitment.

"Basically what we're looking for from the team host is someone who can dedicate a day during the week, that Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, as well as that Friday or Saturday." -Zartler

And volunteers are asked to set up meetings starting the week after Valentines Day. 

For more information on how to volunteer, contact Eric Zartler at ezartler@visitlakecharles.org and by his office number at 337-502-4348.

