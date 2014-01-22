Family & Youth hosts Legislative Breakfast

Family & Youth held a Legislative Breakfast on Wednesday at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.

Family & Youth helps support advocacy, counseling and education services that affect children and families in Southwest Louisiana. The breakfast served as an opportunity for community members to meet with several legislators.

KPLC spoke with Republican House Speaker Chuck Kleckley about several issues state leaders are facing, including funding for higher education.

"For the first time since the recession, we did have a mid-level cut for higher ed and health care... We're looking to increase their funding, to help them with some of the challenges they have, open up some of the programs, open up some of the backlog of the some of the programs they've had, some of the degree programs," said Kleckley.

Governor Bobby Jindal announced on Tuesday a pledge of $142 million in increased funding for all of Louisiana's higher education institutions.

Details of the plan will be released on Friday when the governor's budget is unveiled.

