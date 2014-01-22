Cheniere expansion creates 2,000 more jobs

Cheniere Energy CEO, Charif Souki, along with Senator David Vitter, held a press conference today on the status of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction project.

Construction is underway at the 1,000 acre Sabine Pass terminal. Officials today say the liquefaction project created some 2,500 jobs last year, and is adding another 2,000 this year. The project is already permitted for four modular trains, two more are in the application process.

The Sabine Pass LNG Terminal can deliver to and potentially receive natural gas from multiple interstate and intrastate pipeline systems.

Officials say when they're finished, it will be a $20 billion investment in SWLA.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have the full story tonight on Nightcast.