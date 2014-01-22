Two arrested in Lake Charles armed robbery

Two arrests have been made following an armed robbery that occurred on November 13, 2013, at an apartment complex on Prejean Drive in Lake Charles.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to the incident.



According to investigators, the victim said that he knew the suspects from the community, but he did not know their names. The victim was able to assist investigators in identifying the suspects.

The suspects, identified as Kendall Manuel and Darterious Bartie, both of Lake Charles were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Manuel was arrested on a warrant and charged with Armed Robbery and Armed Robbery with a Firearm. Bond was set at $300,000.

Bartie was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Armed Robbery with a Firearm. Bond was set at $500,000.

