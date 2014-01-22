McNeese State University celebrates 75th anniversary - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese State University celebrates 75th anniversary

(Source: MSU) (Source: MSU)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This year marks the 75th anniversary for McNeese State University.

It was established in 1939 with a class of 140 men and women.

"It was very important to this community to establish a university and we've been so vital to economic development in this area," said Director of Public Relations for McNeese State University, Candace Townsend.

Fast forward 75 years and it's an enrollment of more than 8,000 students.

"We were on the South end of town and there was nothing beyond us," said Townsend. "It was literally pastureland so not only has the university grown, but the city has grown and so has Southwest Louisiana."

The three original buildings on campus were Kaufman Hall, the Arena, and Bulber Auditorium.

"Now we have a multi-building campus, we have the athletic campus, and we have over 2,000 acres of farmland," said Townsend.

Current students are also looking back at the impact of the university by celebrating the history, milestones, and accomplishments.

"It touches my heart that I'm coming to a place that has been around so long and has a good reputation," said McNeese Student, Jennifer Frey.

And proud alumni are continuing traditions and fighting for more.

"We look at curriculums we need to add and we also listen to the students to see what they want," said member of the Black Alumni Association, Ernesteen Valere.

The celebrations are just beginning. Many 75th anniversary events will be held throughout the year.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly