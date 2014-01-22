Arrest made in Walgreens armed robbery

An arrest has been made in an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at a Walgreens in Lake Charles.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to the incident, which took place in the 2500 block of Ryan St.

Officers were given a description of the suspect, later identified as Jessie Rogers of Lake Charles.

According to investigators, Rogers entered the Walgreens, approached the pharmacist and stated that he wanted to pick up his prescription.

"When the pharmacist advised that the prescription could not be located, Rogers produced a weapon demanding that he be given bottle of Dilaudid," said Corporal Larry Moss, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police, in a news release.

"After obtaining the bottle of Dilaudid, Rogers fled," Moss said.

While conducting a search of the area, officers located Rogers several blocks from the crime scene. Rogers matched the physical description given by the pharmacist.

Moss said that Rogers, who was arrested on two outstanding warrants, was positively identified by the pharmacist.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Roger's truck and located several weapons as well as evidence tying Rogers to the robbery.

Rogers was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a concealed weapon, in addition to the two outstanding warrants.

Bond is pending in the case.



