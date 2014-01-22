Beauregard Parish school bus damaged during joyride - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beauregard Parish school bus damaged during joyride

Posted By Michael Cooper
Authorities are asking for help to identify the suspect or suspects who stole and damaged a school bus from Singer High. (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office) Authorities are asking for help to identify the suspect or suspects who stole and damaged a school bus from Singer High. (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
SINGER, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities are asking for help in identifying the suspect or suspects who stole a school bus and returned it with thousands of dollars in damage.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Toler said the bus was taken from Singer High School sometime between Jan. 15 and 21.

"The bus received over $9,500 in damage before it was parked back at the school," Toler said.

Beauregard Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-1374 or 337-462-8918.

