Volunteers needed for annual homeless survey

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police jury is conducting its annual homelessness survey and is seeking volunteers.

The "Point in Time Homeless Count Survey" will take place Tuesday, January 28. The survey includes the five parish region and will help determine the amount of federal funding available for homeless assistance in the area.

To sign up for the survey, contact Umeih Thomas at (337) 721-3550 or uthomas@cppj.net. The deadline for sign up is January 23.

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Continuum of Care (CoC) is administering the survey. For more information please contact Angela Jouett at (337) 656-0839.

