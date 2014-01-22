Man dies in Acadia Parish crash

A 54-year-old Belle Chasse man has died following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at about 3:10 p.m. near Estherwood, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police Troop I.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet truck driven by Bert Mabile was traveling east on Interstate 10 near milepost 75, when it veered off of the left side of the road, overcorrected to the right and traveled off of the right side of the road.

The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver, who was restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

