No school for Grand Lake students on Friday

Due to "the possibility of adverse driving conditions," Cameron Parish School officials have canceled all Friday classes at Grand Lake High School.

Grand Lake is the only Cameron Parish school to go five days per week. All other schools in Cameron Parish -- including Hackberry, South Cameron and Johnson Bayou -- are on a four-day cycle.

Cameron officials said that basketball games set for Friday at Grand Lake have been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to the KPLC7 Stormteam, the low for Friday is 28 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Thursday night into Friday morning, there is a slight chance that some of Southwest Louisiana could see a few sleet pellets or a little freezing rain, but it will not accumulate.

Temperatures will be rather cold Friday morning, with most areas in the upper 20s. There is a good possibility that the Lake Area will see little to no precipitation at all, because the amount of moisture available looks to be very low.

