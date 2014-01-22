Calcasieu libraries announce programs for Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:



Various Calcasieu Parish Library locations have announced the following programs for January 26 to February 1:

Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

New Year, New Bookmarks: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29. Adults will make new and exciting bookmarks for the New Year. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Heart and Soul Wreath: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30. Adults will make a heart wreath and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Knitting Club for Adults: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30. Adults interested in learning the basics of knitting will get hands on practice. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, January 27. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Start the New Year with a New Job: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28. Attendees will learn more about how to land one of the thousands of new industry jobs coming to Southwest Louisiana. Participants will receive a resource guide and information on the 6 steps to industry employment.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Sulphur Library Book Discussion: 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 27. Adults will discuss "The Owl and the Moon Café" by Jo-Ann Mapson.

National Wildlife Refuge Presentation: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30. Jerry Doucet of the National Wildlife Refuge will present a video about the Louisiana wildlife refuges. Hands-on displays of furs and skins will be available. Registration is required.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 27. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Cajun Louisiana and the JFK Assassination Conspiracy: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28. Adults will enjoy lunch while listening to Todd Elliott, an investigative journalist, photographer, and author, discuss his book "A Rose by Many Other Names: Rose Cherami and the JFK Assassination."

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 31. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Creating Visual Art: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 28. Teens will develop their talents with a variety of projects involving paint, ink, collage, and more! Registration is required.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Tech Teens: 4:30 p.m., Monday, January 27. Teens who love technology and gadgets will enjoy exploring new and trending technology. Registration is required.

Poetry Out Loud Contest: 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28. High School teens are invited to enter a contest where reciting your favorite poems can win you a scholarship. Registration is required. Visit www.poetryoutloud.com for more information.

Animanga Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30. Teens who love Anime or Manga will meet to share and learn more about the culture surrounding them. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Teen Knitting Club: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 28. Teens interested in learning the basics of knitting will get hands on practice. Registration is required.

Chinese New Year-Culture China: 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 31. Teens will experience Chinese New Year with traditional food, music, art, movies, language, and more.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Book Art: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 28. Teens will create works of art from discarded books.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

YA Movie Matinee: 3:00 p.m., Monday, January 27. Teens will enjoy popcorn and a movie.

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 29.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 27.

Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 28.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

I'm Puzzled: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk, create a stick puzzle, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29.

Gaming Day: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29. Children will play classic board games.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Book Bunch – Make Yourself a Bottle Hot Rod: 3:30 p.m., Monday, January 27. The Book Bunch will create cars out of recycled materials. Registration is required.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Monday, January 27. The SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their handler.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29.

Southwest Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Library, 411 Pujo Street, 721-7110

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Do Silly People Right: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk and create silly pipe cleaner people. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 27.

The Discovery Dome: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1. The Houston Museum of Natural Science will have a portable planetarium set up in the library that will offer a state-of-the-art visual learning experience. Various movies will be shown and each runs about 30-40 minutes.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 30.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.