Crime Roundup: Lake Charles woman charged with child desertion

A 34-year-old Lafayette man is in custody after authorities said they found 2.5 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 10. (Source: Combined Anti-Drug Task Force)

A 32-year-old Lake Charles woman has been accused of leaving three children, all under 11 years old, unattended and locked out of their home.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Juwanda Nicole Dejean was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 11 incident.

Myers said Dejean left the kids "unattended outside of a mobile home in Lake Charles from 1-9 p.m."

Myers said the children, ages 10, 6 and 5, have been removed from the home and placed with family members.

Judge David Ritchie set Dejean's bond at $15,000.

Traffic stop leads to cocaine bust

A 34-year-old Lafayette man is in custody after authorities said they found 2.5 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 10.

The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force said Calvin J. Catalon Jr. was arrested Jan. 14. He has been charged with possession of 400 or more grams of cocaine and resisting an officer by refusal to show identification.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $100,000, the CAT Team said in a news release.

Judge Clayton Davis set Catalon's bond at $100,000.

Lake Charles man facing numerous charges

A 26-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with two counts of third-offense DWI, one count of drug possession with intent to distribute, six counts of drug possession and one count of burglary, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Jamar Deon Citizen was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Bond was pending in the case.



Sheriff's Office to conduct checkpoint

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will conduct DWI and seat belt checkpoints on Friday.

These checkpoints, at an undisclosed location, will target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics; as well as people who are not wearing their seat belt.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Kendall John Manuel, 17, Lake Charles: two counts of armed robbery. Bond: $300,000.

• Kenneth Kirby, 60, Iowa: domestic abuse aggravated assault. Bond: $50,000.

• Michael Dean Mullen, 20, Lake Charles: violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property under $500. Bond: $26,000.

• Sarah Melissa Rhinehart, 33, Lake Charles: three counts of simple burglary.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.