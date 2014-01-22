Crime Roundup: Lake Charles woman charged with child desertion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crime Roundup: Lake Charles woman charged with child desertion

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
Juwanda Nicole Dejean. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Juwanda Nicole Dejean. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Calvin J. Catalon Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Calvin J. Catalon Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
A 34-year-old Lafayette man is in custody after authorities said they found 2.5 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 10. (Source: Combined Anti-Drug Task Force) A 34-year-old Lafayette man is in custody after authorities said they found 2.5 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 10. (Source: Combined Anti-Drug Task Force)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 32-year-old Lake Charles woman has been accused of leaving three children, all under 11 years old, unattended and locked out of their home.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Juwanda Nicole Dejean was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 11 incident.

Myers said Dejean left the kids "unattended outside of a mobile home in Lake Charles from 1-9 p.m."

Myers said the children, ages 10, 6 and 5, have been removed from the home and placed with family members.

Judge David Ritchie set Dejean's bond at $15,000.

 

Traffic stop leads to cocaine bust

A 34-year-old Lafayette man is in custody after authorities said they found 2.5 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 10.

The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force said Calvin J. Catalon Jr. was arrested Jan. 14. He has been charged with possession of 400 or more grams of cocaine and resisting an officer by refusal to show identification.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $100,000, the CAT Team said in a news release.

Judge Clayton Davis set Catalon's bond at $100,000.

 

Lake Charles man facing numerous charges

A 26-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with two counts of third-offense DWI, one count of drug possession with intent to distribute, six counts of drug possession and one count of burglary, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Jamar Deon Citizen was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Bond was pending in the case.

 

Sheriff's Office to conduct checkpoint

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will conduct DWI and seat belt checkpoints on Friday.

These checkpoints, at an undisclosed location, will target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics; as well as people who are not wearing their seat belt.

 

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Kendall John Manuel, 17, Lake Charles: two counts of armed robbery. Bond: $300,000.

• Kenneth Kirby, 60, Iowa: domestic abuse aggravated assault. Bond: $50,000.

• Michael Dean Mullen, 20, Lake Charles: violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property under $500. Bond: $26,000.

• Sarah Melissa Rhinehart, 33, Lake Charles: three counts of simple burglary.

 

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly