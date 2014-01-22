Louisiana man accused of intentionally spreading HIV - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana man accused of intentionally spreading HIV

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A north Louisiana man is accused of intentionally spreading HIV. People in at least five states may have been exposed. We'll have the story at noon.

There's an effort to prevent future flooding throughout south Louisiana. Find out how it would affect places like Cameron Parish at noon.

Also today, if it works, a new type of gum could revolutionize the dental industry. But first, it could also solve a very costly problem in war zones.

Plus, a ten-year-old cancer survivor is now living out his basketball dream thanks to a university. The young fan signed a national letter of intent with the men's basketball team. We'll show you why he's so special to the college players.

In weather, Ben says we should warm to the upper 50's to near 60 this afternoon. A cold front will bring in more clouds later on tonight, but isn't expected to bring in a lot of moisture. Another big chill is coming up tomorrow night – just how low will those temperatures go? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer, or you can read more HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

