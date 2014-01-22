Lake Charles man facing fourth-offense DWI charge in Lafayette

A 29-year-old Lake Charles man remains in a Lafayette jail following his arrest on charges of fourth-offense DWI and failure to yield.

Alexander Miles was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a crash in the 5800 block of Johnston Street in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police said Miles failed to yield while making a left turn and struck a vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction. The other vehicle flipped, but none of the occupants were injured.

Police said Miles drove a block away, and they found him sitting against a light pole.

Police said they asked Miles to stand, but twice he fell backwards. The officer said he attempted to help, but Miles pushed him away saying, "Don't touch me, dude."

At the police station, officers performed a field sobriety test on Miles. After beginning the test, Miles allegedly said, "I'll save you some time because I'm (expletive) up."

Police said Miles' blew a .312 blood-alcohol content level.



Our investigative team looked into Miles' record after police indicated he had prior charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. We found several criminal records in Calcasieu Parish, but we also discovered that the Attorney General's Office had to prosecute them, because of Miles' relationship to Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier. Court records indicate they are related, and DeRosier asked to be recused from the case.

According to online documents, Miles' first DWI charge was dismissed, and he pled to a misdemeanor charge of careless operation for a March 2010 incident.

For Miles' second first-offense DWI charge, he pled guilty using Article 894, which typically keeps the charge off the suspect's record, if they follow the rules set forth in their probation.

However, Miles was brought back to court in July 2012 for allegedly violating his probation. It's unclear from the online records why. He was sentenced to spend 30 days at a substance abuse treatment center.

Miles was charged with a second- and third-offense DWI, in connection with an incident in March 2013 in Calcasieu. It is unclear why both charges are connected to the same incident. This case has not yet gone to trial.

We do plan on reviewing more court records, because of the limited online access at the Clerk of Court's website.

As for the current DWI charge in Lafayette, no bond has been set. Miles is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

This story was reported by KATC. You can read their original story HERE.

